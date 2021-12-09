Najib claims persecution over SRC’s RM42 mln funds, believes Federal Court will grant him justice

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 9): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today insisted on his innocence in misappropriating RM42 million from the government-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd after an appellate court upheld his conviction and sentence.

In a lengthy Facebook post this afternoon, Najib acknowledged that all individuals including him would be judged in the court of the afterlife, but said he would continue to defend himself in the court of this world.

“But I say here that until today, I always stress that I am not guilty and have been dianiayai (persecuted).

“I will continue to defend myself and uphold truth in the mahkamah dunia (courts of this world).

“The next stage of appeal is at the Federal Court and I believe I will get justice,” he wrote.

Apart from his sharing of his lawyer’s press conference yesterday, this would be Najib’s first Facebook post after the Court of Appeal unanimously rejected his appeal against his conviction, fine and jail sentence in the SRC case.

Najib said that as a Muslim, he swore in Allah’s name that he had never asked and never ordered anyone to transfer the RM42 million — a sum of money which was placed in his bank accounts.

He had said the same thing during an online press conference yesterday when expressing disappointment over the Court of Appeal’s decision.

In the same Facebook post today, Najib then went on to thank those who had showed up at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya yesterday to provide support, saying that he knew that some had come as far as Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

“I saw the photos sent to me. There are those who took the bus as far as Kedah, some who work part-time only, selling bread and basic necessities in villages. Many among the women and B40 group who appreciated the welfare policies of my government then,” he said, while thanking them and others who had provided support.

He then said that this may be the journey that has been fated and which he will face calmly, also saying that “this is not the end” as he would continue his pledge to work for the public’s welfare.

Yesterday, Najib failed in his appeal at the Court of Appeal, where he was seeking to overturn the High Court’s July 28, 2020 decision which found him guilty of all seven charges relating to SRC’s RM42 million.

The High Court previously sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail for each of six charges (three counts each of criminal breach of trust and money laundering), as well as 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine with an additional five years’ jail if the fine is not paid for the abuse of position charge.

The High Court had ruled that Najib’s prison sentences would run concurrently or at the same time, which would mean a maximum imprisonment of 12 years for Najib.

Yesterday, a three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal ruled that the High Court did not make any errors in its decision, and upheld the conviction, RM210 million fine and the jail sentence on Najib.

Najib’s lawyers today confirmed to Malay Mail that an appeal was filed yesterday afternoon at the Federal Court against the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The Court of Appeal yesterday also allowed Najib’s lawyers’ application for a stay to be granted on the execution of the fine and jail sentence while waiting for the Federal Court to hear and decide on Najib’s appeal, and maintained the previous conditions of RM2 million and for Najib to report to a police station of his choice twice every month.

This means that Najib would not have to pay the fine or serve the jail sentence, while pending the Federal Court’s hearing of his appeal against the conviction and sentence. – Malay Mail