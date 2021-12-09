Ngemah’s Anyi lashes out at Facebook user over ‘baseless’ accusations

KANOWIT (Dec 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Ngemah, Anyi Jana has branded accusations hurled against him by a Facebook user as baseless and an attempt at character assassination.

He said even though the Facebook user is using a ‘fake’ account, he knows the identity of the person responsible and will not hesitate to take action against that individual after the polls.

“The individual, who is someone I know, claimed that I escaped from work to go campaigning on the ground. I want this person to show proof of the venue and time.

“The individual also accused me of being a scammer…let me ask him this…how many victims I have scammed in Ngemah?” he said when met during a gathering at Rumah Andrew Balun, Nanga Ngungun here yesterday.

In the posting, the Facebook account holder accused Anyi of being absent from his duties to go campaigning on the ground while he was still a civil servant; that he was involved in a get-rich-quick scheme; and had taken part in land grabs in Ngemah.

Anyi, who is involved in a five-cornered fight this election, was also accused of not being a member of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

In response to this, Anyi said he was involved in the establishment of the party in 2004.

“My first post then was PRS Ngemah Youth secretary,” he said, while stressing that his selection as Ngemah candidate was the decision of top leaders in PRS and GPS.

He added the accusations leveled against him were made out of ‘political vengeance’, and believes the voters in Ngemah are mature and wise enough to differentiate between truths and lies.

Anyi, who is making his election debut, is facing is facing Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang of Parti Sarawak Bersatu, Satu Anchom of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Leo Bunsu of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, and Charlie Genam of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

Two-term Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent was not chosen by PRS to defend the seat this election.