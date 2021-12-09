One killed, another injured after four-wheel-drive crashes into bushes along Jalan Lawas Trusan

MIRI (Dec 9): A 42-year-old offshore worker was killed after he lost control of his four-wheel-drive and crashed into the bushes along Jalan Lawas Trusan in Lawas last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, who confirmed the case, said the accident was believed to have happened at around 8pm.

Investigations found that the victim, identified as Jaffry Tan from Bandar Baru Permyjaya in Miri, was heading towards Lawas town from Trusan.

“It is believed that the victim’s car had skidded out of control before it crashed into the bushes on the left side of the road.

“The impact had caused the victim to be trapped in the driver’s seat and died on the spot,” he said in a statement.

Alexson added that police are still investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of nine personnel from Lawas fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 8.02pm.

“The team later managed to extricate the victim from the driver’s seat, who was then pronounced dead by paramedics and handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said a male passenger who suffered minor injuries in the accident was brought to Lawas Hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 9.45pm.