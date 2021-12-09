PSB’s Bekenu candidate Abu Bakar heats up his campaign trail, committed to solve constituents’ basic infrastructure facility woes

MIRI (Dec 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for N71 Bekenu, Abu Bakar Amit has appealed to voters to trust him to bring development and change in the Bekenu constituency.

He said during a series of his physical campaigns to longhouses and villages in Bekenu, he had received complaints from the local folks mostly on outstanding issues particularly on basic infrastructure facilities such as water supply, sealed roads and electricity supply.

“The local folks which I have met during my campaigns were not happy and unsatisfied with the basic infrastructure facilities provided for Bekenu.”

Because of this, urged the Bekenu constituents to support him for the 12th Sarawak Election and vote for him on December 18, so that PSB can commit and solve these problems.

He said this was in line with the party’s goal to improve the people’s well-being by bringing about changes and reforms in the government.

Touching on his physical campaign activities, he said these were on invitation basis by the hosts.

“We did receive a number of invitations from the hosts for us to run our campaigning activities at their longhouses and villages.

“However, there is a need to apply for police permits first in order to meet the standard operating procedure (SOP) requirement, which has been set for physical campaigning due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Thus far, he has already conducted campaigns and talks at four longhouses in the Bekenu constituency.

Besides PSB, two opposition parties have fielded their candidates to challenge the three-term Bekenu incumbent Datuk Rosey Yunus of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

They were Desmond Gani Pengiran from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Norhafizah Mohammad Joharie of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).