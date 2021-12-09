Reform DUN to ensure stronger voice for Sarawakians, says Yii

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Sarawak State Assembly is in urgent need of reforms to ensure that all voices are properly represented and that there is greater accountability.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kawah candidate Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said the reforms should start with the highest legislative body of the state.

“The Sarawak State Assembly (DUN) should not be a rubber stamp of any government formed once this election is over.

“The current DUN arrangement by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lacks check and balances and shortchanges Sarawakians, concentrating power in the hands of the few – namely the Chief Minister and his fellow cabinet members,” he said in a joint press conference at DAP headquarters here yesterday (Dec 9).

Yii, who is member of parliament for Bandar Kuching, wants more days for the DUN sittings as currently, the Sarawak DUN is only convened twice a year with each sitting lasting approximately 10 days.

“This is insufficient to cover the breadth of issues concerning Sarawakians and that’s why more sitting days should be added.

“We also want the chief minister to come into the Assembly to answer directly from the floor questions and comments by each ADUN representative from both political divides of the floor.

“There is also a need to establish a second chamber that runs concurrently with the main chamber to discuss matters relating to constituencies. This allows debates on policies to be conducted while also giving airtime to constituency concerns.

“Other reforms needed are to set up a Sarawak Public Accounts Committee and to be chaired by an opposition representative to ensure proper checks and balances, establish Select Committees which should be given enough resources and manpower to operate as entities to check and balance respective ministries.

“These committees should be equally chaired by government and opposition elected representatives to allow better transparency and accountability,” he said.

“All proceedings (main chamber, special chamber, and select committees) should be broadcasted live and be accessible to the public on Sarawak DUN website.

“There should be equal allocation to all constituencies regardless if an elected representative is from the government or opposition, they should receive the same amount of allocation as no Sarawakian should be left behind,” he stressed.

“It is about time Sarawak introduces its own version of an anti-hopping law. The people have become increasingly jaded with the political process as politicians betray the mandate given by the people. It is time to restore their faith in the process and introduce the necessary reforms.

“Sarawak’s future and the future of its people is closely tied to how it is governed. Good governance and stronger check and balance will ensure the voice of Sarawakians continue to be upheld.

“For a government to be of the people, by the people, for the people, its supreme legislative branch must be reformed to ensure greater transparency and accountability,” added Yii.

Also present were DAP Pending candidate Violet Yong Wui Wui, Kota Sentosa candidate Michael Kong Feng Nian and Batu Kitang candidate Abdul Aziz Isa Marindo.