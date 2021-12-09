Riot: Japan interest in S’wak renewable energy investment

KUCHING (Dec 9): Several companies from Japan have expressed interest in investing in Sarawak’s renewable energy, said Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

He revealed a meeting was held yesterday afternoon from his office in Putra Perdana, Putrajaya between him and Nitto Freshco Synergy Sdn Bhd chief executive officer New Yoong Chee who represented these companies.

“The meeting was about a ‘smart partnership’ proposal for a renewable energy generation project using solar in Sarawak,” said Riot in a statement issued following the meeting.

The Serian MP revealed that during the meeting chaired by him, they also held online meetings with two representatives of the Japanese companies, Sayo Yamaguchi and Hideyuki Tamotsu, through Zoom.

He added these companies are exploring areas of investment in Malaysia.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, this has not stopped me from performing my duties as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia, as there are other means and ways to communicate and discuss with investors from those countries,” he said.