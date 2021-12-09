Sabah Umno women’s information chief elected as senator

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): The State Legislative Assembly has elected Umno’s Noraini Idris as a senator, effective December 10.

Fifty-eight assemblypersons voted “aye” for the Sabah Umno women’s information chief after she was proposed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Penampang-born Kadazan is a lawyer who was called by the Sabah and Sarawak High Court in 1994.

She has been in the legal industry for 20 years, specialising in civil cases, real estate, banking, finance and corporate cases.

Noraini is currently serving as the political secretary to the State Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan.

Her political career in Umno began in 2001.

Noraini will be replacing Upko deputy president Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, whose service as senator ends on December 9.

Donald was appointed senator in 2018.