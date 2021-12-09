Sarawak election: Police issue 524 permits to candidates for campaigning

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Sarawak Police have issued a total of 524 permits since Dec 6 to political candidates to allow them to carry out their campaigns in the state.

Sarawak police spokesperson for the 12th State Election, Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, when contacted today said that no major incidents have been reported so far.

“Relatively, the situation during campaigning period is still under control,” said Alexson, who is also the head of the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

He added that between Dec 1 and 8, the police have opened up a total of 14 investigation papers on alleged offences.

Among the cases being investigated are related to damaged or torn political posters, slandering and personal attacks on social media, he said.