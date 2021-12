KUCHING (Dec 9): Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju has withdrawn his candidacy in the 12th Sarawak Election and pledged his support to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate, Friday Belik, who will contest in his former seat.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sarawak (PPBM) vice chairman said in a statement that he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional and GPS.

MORE TO COME