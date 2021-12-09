Sarawak polls: Ali should not have contested in the first place, says Penguang

SIBU (Dec 9): Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju should not have contested in the 12th Sarawak Election in the first place, said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He pointed out that this was because of the existing scenario and circumstances that Ali is in at the moment.

“Given the existing scenario and the circumstances he is in, he shouldn’t have contested in the first place,” said the Marudi incumbent.

Penguang was commenting on Ali withdrawing his candidacy today to pledge support to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Friday Belik who will be contesting in Krian.

Meanwhile, University of Malaya socio-political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi believed that Ali withdrew from the race due to pressure from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) central leadership, who wanted to avoid political turmoil with GPS.

He pointed out that such action could affect Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) position, and this is more so that GPS is friendly to PN.

“At the same time, this decision is also after consideration that it is likely that Ali will lose the deputy minister post, should he continue to contest. Of course, this is detrimental to Ali’s own career and future, which requires a political position to further strengthen his position and influence in Krian for the larger arena of the general election, which is expected as early as March or after July next year,” said Awang Azman.

“However, it is certain that the Election Commission (EC) will not allow this (Ali to withdraw his candidacy) to happen because it is considered a mockery of the electoral institution and system.

“If this happens then, this presents a dilemma to Ali Biju.

“What is certain is that Ali Biju’s chances of winning will be more challenging because he is seen as less serious in politics this time,” he added.

Earlier today, Ali, who is Bersatu Sarawak vice chairman and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said in a statement that he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between PN and GPS.

“I have withdrawn my candidacy for DUN N39 Krian seat in this coming 12th state election after considering the views and demands of top community leaders and constituents of N39 Krian,” he said.

After the nomination closed on Monday, Ali was in a four-corner race against Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Musa Dinggat, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Danny Kuan and Friday.

According to EC’s statistics updated as of Nov 2, Krian has 13,074 registered voters.