Sarawak polls: Padungan folk have high hopes for elected govt

KUCHING (Dec 9): Padungan residents have high hopes for the government that will be elected this 12th Sarawak Election on Dec 18.

They also hope that their issues can be resolved for better living in the constituency.

Coffeeshop worker Sunima Dayot, 18, hopes that there will be more job opportunities, so that those who migrated from rural villages can get jobs to support themselves.

Sunima, who has lived at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho since birth, said that she also hopes that the government will always be there to help the needy and not just appearing when it’s almost election time.

“I hope that the government will help the people, especially those who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, and that more job opportunities (will be available) to villagers who to the city in search of jobs and maybe help them in terms of education.”

Sunima has been working at coffeeshops during school holidays and after completing Form 3 but said that she has yet to register as a voter.

In addition, she is anticipating the government to revive the area for tourism, which would bring more customers, as currently there is only a surge of people when it’s lunchtime on weekdays.

“There are less visitors from outside the state coming to this area, even though this is a tourist area. I hope for more tourism promotion here,” she said, adding that since she has been working at coffeeshops for many years, she has experienced more crowds in the area before compared to now.

As for 72-year-old Lim Hock Leng, who runs a kolo mee stall in the same coffeeshop that Sunima works in, one of the grouses he has is with the flooding in the area when it rains heavily despite it subsiding after the rain stops.

Lim, who has been operating his stall with his wife for 28 years, lamented that business has slowed down as of late and hopes that business will get better.

“Business used to be very brisk. Now, the pandemic and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) has deterred customers.”

For retiree Achin Hasan, 67, his main desire is that the government will continue to help the needy.

The former Kuching South City Council (MBKS) worker said that he has been receiving food baskets sent to the KMC flats he lives in by generous people as well as his former workplace.

He has lived in his unit for 12 years and was born and raised in Lumba Kuda area behind the MBKS office.

He lives with his wife and six out of 11 children. Of the 11, four are working as labourers. He also has six grandchildren.

“I have registered as a voter since I was eligible to vote, and have never missed a single polling day,” he claimed proudly.

Housewife Margaret Dubi, 42, is also looking for more government aid to help families with many young children like herself.

Margaret, who also lives at the KMC flat, added that the are also frequently floods during rainy seasons each year.

“The flood water would go above a foot-high and this will cause rats, mosquitoes and cockroaches to invade our homes. I’m just slightly better off, as I live on the second floor.”

Aside from that, she has to move her car to higher ground before it floods and damages her car.

“I have lived here for 11 years, and have registered to vote in Padungan. This year would be my second year voting here,” said Margaret, who hails from Simunjan and has five children who all live with her.

Her eldest is 23 years old while the youngest is only three years old.

Similarly, her friend Nagi Chi, 44, who lives in the next block, echoed the same wish for more aid for needy families and the flooding that affects them.

The single mother, who is from Kapit, has three children and works at a coffeeshop to support her family.