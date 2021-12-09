Simanggang PBK candidate makes MA63 his priority

SRI AMAN (Dec 9): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate for Simanggang, Peli Aron, has made awareness of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) his main focus.

Peli said the core of PBK’s vision is actually independence pursuant to MA63 and it should be made known to all Sarawakians.

“It has always been our aspiration to let the younger people know about what’s going on with MA63, because those important agreements were never revealed to the younger generations after 1963.

“Awareness can only come once people are exposed to MA63…there is an awareness now but we want the awareness to be full-fledged throughout Sarawak.

“Everyone should take interest. Even if you think otherwise, at least give yourself the chance to look at it, and look at the facts. Don’t dismiss the case and say nothing or call it nonsense. Before you say anything, take a look at it first and examine the facts,” he said when met on Tuesday.

Peli, 73, who is a lawyer, lamented that the young people in Malaysia or Sarawak did not have much knowledge about MA63.

“All these things are not revealed in the school books, and why was that so? What was the hidden agenda of the people who formed Malaysia, especially the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj (Malaysia’s first premier)?

“Sarawak after 58 years, we can see the discrimination and the difference between Malaya and Sabah and Sarawak and especially Sarawak. You can see the difference,” he said.

He added people are asking how to get independence when Sarawak has been in Malaysia for 58 years.

“My answer is this, there is a possibility that MA63 is null and void. We have taken this seriously so much so that one month ago, we filed a court case against the Government of Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the Sarawak government, which means the current GPS government.

“We have filed the case to say that MA63 is null and void. We mean our words, we have filed the case, whether we win or lose, it doesn’t matter. The court case should be publicised throughout Sarawak (to be exposed to all Sarawakians), even before this election,” he said.

He also said should PBK win the state election and form the government, they intend to declare, like many other countries, a UDI (Unilateral Declaration of Independence), similar to what Singapore had done.

“Singapore signed the agreement in 1963, two years later they got out. If that can be done, as according to what Tunku Abdul Rahman said (in July 1963) ‘Sarawak and Sabah have the rights to leave Malaysia, territories entering Malaysia are free to leave the federation if the new country does not bring them any benefit’,” he said, quoting from Borneo Times, July 18, 1963.

“He was serious when he announced that. This is one of the reasons why we said MA63 may not be valid and if we want to come out (from Malaysia) they cannot stop. We are not breaking the law nor the domestic law, or the international law,” he pointed out.

Another area of focus if they can form the state government, he added, is rights over oil and gas.

“We want to get our oil and gas back 100 per cent and we can do it through UDI. From the beginning the MA63 was not valid,” he said.

When asked if the subject of MA63 is not popular, he said publicity on MA63 revealed the truth.

“It doesn’t matter, popularity is not the issue. It must be opened to the public. Popularity is not as simple as publicity but the truth,” he said.

During this 12th Sarawak state election, Peli, who will be contesting the second time after contesting under Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) ticket in the 1980s, will face five-term GPS candidate Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, DAP’s Leon Jimat Donald and PSB’s Walsin @ Wilson Entabang.

“I would like to win, nobody likes to lose. That is maybe the only opportunity for Sarawakians to know where they are standing. Former Singapore premier Lee Kuan Yew said ‘You don’t know where you are, where you have been, where you are now, so don’t talk about the future’,” said Peli, who will be campaigning through social media, Facebook and small gatherings.