SMC to remove political flags, billboards obstructing traffic, says chairman

SIBU (Dec 9): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will remove flags or billboards erected by political parties if they are found to obstruct traffic and endanger road users, said chairman Clarence Ting.

He said SMC would act if the parties concerned fail to remove or relocate these items in the interest of public safety.

“The council’s enforcement will not hesitate to remove these items without informing the political parties, irrespective of which party, if there is still no action taken to remove or relocate these items found to obstruct traffic or pose dangers to road users,” Ting said.

He pointed out there had been several public complaints with regard to political flags and billboards.

“I was also informed by some members of the public that their vehicle tyres got punctured, which they claimed was due to the nails left on the road by workers putting up the flags and billboards.

“Then there were also those who stuck the flags onto the trees, which could damage the trees. Please do not place party flags on the trees.

“We also do not want flags to be erected too close to the roadside as during bad weather coupled with strong winds, it may cause the wooden pole to protrude and hit motorcyclists, causing the persons to fall. We want to prevent any unnecessary incident,” he explained.

He stressed it is the irresponsibility of political parties erecting the flags and billboards to check that they are not endangering the public.

“The political party can relocate the billboard further away so that it does not impede the view of road users,” he said.

Ting added he has instructed council’s enforcement team to go around to check on any violations.