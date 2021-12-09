State public service corruption cases down 87 per cent

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): Corruption cases involving state civil servants have gone down

by 87 per cent in the past four years following concerted efforts by the Malaysian

Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and State Government to root out the scourge.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the sharp drop was also

an indication of rising awareness among state civil service personnel and a sense of responsibility to fight corruption together.

MACC statistics had shown that 47 investigation papers have been opened in 2018,

dropping to 11 in 2019, nine in 2020 and up to August this year there were only six

cases investigated.

“It also reflects the commitment and willingness of the Sabah people to work together with MACC,” said the Chief Minister in conjunction with the State-level International Anti-Corruption Day at Menara Kinabalu near here on Thursday.

According to him, among the steps taken by the State Government to ensure a high

level of integrity in the public service was the mandatory implementation of the

Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP).

“I call upon all state ministries to give their full commitment in creating and implementing the OACP,” he said, adding that in government-linked companies (GLCs), the OACP implementation would prepare them to comply with Section 17A of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Hajiji said nine of the 11 state ministries have already put in place their respective

OACP.

He said apart from further boosting governance and integrity, the OACP also helped to enhance the people’s confidence in the State Government delivery system.

“I believe State Government departments and agencies under the leadership of the

State Secretary are giving the highest commitment in the effort to perpetuate integrity

in the state civil personnel and to make the public realise that giving bribe is a serious

offence,” he said.

Hajiji urged for support and cooperation from the public by providing information on

any wrongdoings such as abuse of power and bribery in their areas to the MACC.

“Those providing vital information to the MACC would be protected under the Whistle Blower Protection Act 2010,” he said.

Present were Deputy Chief Minister III/Minister of Industrial Development Datuk

Joachim Gunsalam, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima

Masidi Manjun, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Federal State Secretary Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, State Public Service Department Director-General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai and Sabah MACC Director Datuk Karunanithy a/l Y Subbiah.