Stay confined to constituency boundary, Yong tells Wee

KUCHING (Dec 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Pending candidate Violet Yong is questioning whether GPS-SUPP candidate for Padungan Dato Wee Hong Seng knows where the boundary of his constituency.

The Pending incumbent said that Wee had erected a small election billboard behind the big election billboard that she had put up earlier along Jalan Mendu.

“Jalan Mendu is in the Pending constituency and not the Padungan constituency. By placing his billboard in Pending constituency, Wee has violated the regulations of te EC (Election Commission) because all candidates have been briefed that they are only allowed to set up billboards in their own constituency.

“The EC has been notified about this matter and I have been told that the billboard concerned will be removed today,” Yong told reporters in a press conference at DAP headquarters here today.

She was quite surprised that Wee, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor, was unclear on the Padungan boundary.

“You are the candidate for Padungan so please stay confined to your constituency and do not overstep the boundary of other constituency.

“You are the MBKS mayor — please carry out your duties diligently as a mayor,” she said.

She also reminded voters that if they vote for GPS, it will be a vote for PAS and Umno.

“We know that PAS and Umno practise religious extremism and they like to play with religious issues, so we do not want them to expand to Sarawak,” she added.