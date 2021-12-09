Stop whining about petty issues that don’t benefit the people, Penguang tells Entri

LONG LAMA (Dec 9): Marudi incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil has advised his political rival Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran not to dwell on petty issues by whining about not being allowed to campaign in longhouses.

Penguang, who is defending the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th state election, said Entri should instead focus on issues that will benefit the people.

“I do not wish to argue on petty issues. I have other important things to do,” he said.

Penguang was responding to Entri’s statement on Monday who accused Penguang of practising what he called “political suppression” for not allowing opposition parties and their agents to visit longhouses for campaigning, to which Penguang had denied.

This was followed by a statement by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Marudi Operation director Patrick Sibat’s statement yesterday, where he called on several community leaders in Marudi to not practise double standards in the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in their respective longhouses by allowing only GPS to visit them during the campaign period.

Responding to Entri’s query whether he understood democracy, Penguang said Entri, who is a former Marudi assemblyman for four consecutive terms from 1996 until 2006, was the one who did not understand the meaning of democracy.

“He asked if I understood the meaning of democracy. It is him who did not understand democracy. It is the people’s right and choice (to allow or disallow anyone entering their longhouses).

“They have the right to stop anyone from entering their longhouses, especially now that we are still fighting the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Penguang also advised Entri to not eat below the belt during his campaign.

“Do not go too personal. Instead of debating on petty issues, he should focus on how to help the people, ” said Penguang.

Penguang and Entri are among five candidates vying for the hot seat Marudi during the upcoming state election, where Entri is contesting under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.

Three other candidates vying for the seat are Elias Lipi Mat (PKR), Sawing Kedit (PBDSB) and Gilbert Young (PBK).