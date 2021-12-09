SUPP Batu Lintang launches mobile service to help voters check voting info

KUCHING (Dec 9): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Batu Lintang branch yesterday launched its ‘Mobile Voter Search’ service to facilitate voters in the constituency to check their voting information.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Batu Lintang candidate Sih Hua Tong said this service is designed to help senior citizen voters as well as those having difficulties in accessing the internet to obtain the information.

“A team of two will go to the ground and approach the voters. Using the MySPR application, we can fill in their particulars via smartphone and then print their voting information using our mini printer.

“The printout is then given to them to serve as their reference on where their designated polling centre is located,” he said when launching the service at SUPP Batu Lintang headquarters here.

Sih said the service is provided free of charge, and assured the branch will not keep any data or personal information of the voters.

“The team will only provide printouts of the voters as stated in the MySPR application,” he added.