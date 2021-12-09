S’wak polls: AOC holders told to make early preparations, take safety measures – CAAM

KUCHING (Dec 9): The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has advised all Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) holders involved in the Sarawak state election to make early preparations such as choosing the safest option and operating within aircraft limitations.

CAAM chief executive officer (CEO) Captain Chester Voo said due to current wet conditions, it is better to delay an approach for landing in the interest of safety until the weather improves.

“Operators must always ensure that operating crew obtains the latest weather updates and apply local knowledge on weather changes. Whenever unsure or where there is doubt, the pilot in command must not hesitate to delay or carry out a missed approach.

“Operators are advised to stay vigilant with high state of situational awareness and to conduct a full review of the flight details beforehand and ensure that all safety briefings are carefully carried out to ensure risks are mitigated to the best possible level,” he told Bernama recently.

Aircraft services, such as helicopters, are often used during the state election by candidates and politicians, especially for campaigning in rural areas with limited road access.

Voo said CAAM will continue to monitor any illegal flights and will take immediate action against any breach of regulations involving helicopter operations.

He reminded AOC holders to pay close attention to details such as ensuring preflight checks are carried out diligently and that all aircraft are maintained well.

Apart from that, license holders should monitor crew fatigue and always maintain a high state of situational awareness.

“Such measures are taken so that every flight performed will return home safely and be vigilant on weather changes to ensure safe decisions are made at all times,” he said. – Bernama