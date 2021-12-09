Swiftlet farmers encouraged to join assoc for effective monitoring

SIBU (Dec 9): Swiftlet farmers are encouraged to join their association so that their activities can be effectively monitored and controlled, said GPS candidate for Pelawan Michael Tiang.

“This will ensure that your multi-million industry will not be a threat to the environment and urban living,” he said at a dialogue between swiftlet farmers and government agencies.

The government agencies included the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Land and Survey Department, Customs Department, Department of Veterinary Services and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

Tiang noted that edible bird’s nest farming is a huge and lucrative business in Southeast Asia, including countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

In Malaysia, and especially in Sarawak, Tiang said that bird’s nests are of premium quality and the industry has brought in multi-million revenue for Sarawak businessmen.

Better still, he added, the industry does not pollute.

With this high economic value, Tiang said that swiftlet farmers need to come up with proper planning for its growth and regulation for the wellbeing of the community.

He added that the regulation to control and monitor this industry was one arm of the law, with the other to legalise the trade so that everyone will follow state rules.

“When everyone is monitored, there will be no illegal things or ‘hanky-panky’, which would be a threat to our environment and urban living.”

According to Tiang, swiftlet farming in Sarawak started in the 1960s — even earlier than in the Peninsular — and currently, there are about 22,000 farmers in Sarawak.

However, he said that their activities are difficult to control unless they join an association.

On the dialogue, he urged industry players, including the farmers, to write their proposal to him so that he can bring it up with policy makers.

“You can write to me what you think can help promote the industry, the development side (of things) and how you want the government to play its role in promoting bird’s nests. I will help submit to policy makers for future planning,” He said.

Tiang said that the swiftlet farming association can work together with the government in promoting bird’s nest farming as well as matters relating to its export.

“In 2015, when China banned the import of bird’s nest, swiftlet farmers suffered huge losses in revenue. Not only that, the state revenue also suffered huge losses,” Tiang said, adding that the bird’s nest industry is important for Sarawak for it not only brings in great revenue but creates job opportunities.