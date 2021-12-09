Three BID cases among four Covid-19 fatalities in Sarawak from Dec 2-7

KUCHING (Dec 9): Sarawak’s death toll from Covid-19 has increased to 1,603 following the addition of four death cases which occurred between Dec 2 and 7, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, it said the victims were all senior citizens and that three of the fatalities were Brought In Dead (BID) cases.

“Two of the BIDs involved victims from Betong and were recorded on Dec 2. One of them was a 77-yeaer-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes.

“Her body was brought to Betong Hospital,” it said.

The committee added that the other victim was a man aged 66 who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and heart disease.

“His body was brought to Sarikei Hospital,” said the committee.

The third BID involved a 63-year-old man from Sri Aman who had cancer, and his body was brought to the Sri Aman Hospital on Dec 6.

On the fourth fatality, SDMC said that the victim was a 68-year-old man from Samarahan.

“The victim had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease and heart disease.

“He died at Sarawak General Hospital on Dec 7,” it said.