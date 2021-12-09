Walk-through Christmas at All Saints’ Cathedral KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 9): There are many different ways of celebrating Christmas.

All Saints’ Cathedral Kota Kinabalu is offering a different experience for everyone this year.

It is a walk-through or drive-through Christmas around six stations in the cathedral grounds.

Dean Musa Ambai has chosen ‘Where is He?’ as the theme for this year’s Christmas celebration.

And the six Christmas stations will help people to explore this theme, as they renew their understanding of the Christmas story.

The stations will include games for children, the opportunity to sing a Christmas carol and a gift with Christmas wishes from All Saints’.

The ASC Family Walk-Through is on Saturday, December 18, from 4pm-7pm.

Walking around all the six stations should take around 40 minutes.

On-line registration is needed before people can join in and this can be done at: https://forms.gle/YgyLQr2fYQpEymHn9 or by using the QR code below. This gives you the opportunity to choose your time slot.

Before you join the walk-through, do try our Christmas quiz! It’s short and sweet and 10 prizes are available.

The Christmas Drive-Through at All Saints’ Cathedral is available between 6pm and 9pm from Sunday, 19 December until Friday, 31 December. No registration is needed on these days.

Everyone is welcome.

Check out the pre-event quiz at https://forms.gle/eXNmU4upnSth58XJ9

There are prizes for ten lucky winners.

Any questions?

Contact: Sam – 016 3726208

Registration for the ASC Family Christmas Walk-Through is available at: https://forms.gle/YgyLQr2fYQpEymHn9

For more information,

please call: Dr James Chhoa-016 8363640 or

Mrs Gillian Chhoa-016 8380931