Wong: PSB manifesto specific, concerned with people’s wellbeing

SIBU (Dec 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) manifesto is very specific and more concerned with the people’s wellbeing and bringing direct benefit to them, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed this out when asked to compare the 34-point manifesto of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the 12th State Election launched in Kuching last night with PSB’s.

“I briefly looked at the GPS manifesto — they are in fact a lot of what we call CM’s initiatives. I do not want to comment on what is the content in the GPS manifesto.

“But I like to say that ours is more realistic; ours is more concerned with the people’s wellbeing, bringing direct benefit to the people, whereas GPS manifesto is very broad and glossy. I don’t want to say it is unrealistic, but (it is) very ambitious, maybe far-fetched. We don’t know, very general.

“Ours is very specific. Take for example, when we are in government, we will introduce the children’s endowment. Each family will be entitled to RM200 per month of childcare assistance for each child below three years old; RM300 per month for each child between three to five years old; and RM500 per month for each child above five years old but below 18.

“So if you have two or three children, you will probably get RM1,000 or so to increase the income of the family — bringing direct benefits to the people, to improve their livelihoods. This is what we are going to do,” Wong told a press conference here today.

He said that PSB would not be going after unrealistic, mega projects as those projects could wait, and stressed that the people’s livelihood was more important.

Also present at the press conference were PSB candidates for Dudong, Wong Hie Ping, Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek) and Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka).

Meanwhile, the pledge to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund was included in the 34-point manifesto of GPS and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said in his speech that the setting up of the fund was to strengthen the state’s finances in the future.

Other points in the manifesto include assuring the stability and Sarawak’s political autonomy; and safeguarding and protecting its rights in accordance with the Federal Constitution, Malaysia Agreement 1963, Sarawak State Constitution and state laws.