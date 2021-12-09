Works Ministry 100 Day KPI: RM4.28 billion to stimulate the economy

KUALA LUMPUR : The Works Ministry has achieved the 100 percent of the Key Performance Index in connection with the 100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration for Cabinet Ministers (AKM), generating RM4.28 billion with the handing over of 130 Letters of Acceptance for Projects

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said his ministry has set out four AKM initiatives and all of them are initiatives that will have a direct impact on the rakyat in terms of quality and safety in the construction industry.

On the ministry’s achievements, he said it has achieved 100 percent of its four AKM goals with the first in expediting the issuance of Letters of Acceptance, which is a major accomplishment for the ministry.

“As many as 130 of 120 Letters of Acceptance have been issued in the 81 days of my reappointment as Works Minister, involving an allocation of RM4.28 billion.

“By expediting the issuance of the letter for qualified contractors, it will mobilise and restructure the nation’s economy for the wellbeing of the rakyat,” he said.

For the record, 130 Letters of Acceptance involving companies that have been selected through the government acquisition process in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

Fadillah said the initiative to expedite the Letters of Acceptance will benefit the local populace and the construction industry, including consultants, construction material suppliers, machinery and others.

“It will also help improve the cash flow into the market to improve the economy, alongside realising facilities for rakyat in preparing the nation’s infrastructure,” he said.

On the second AKM achievement, Fadillah said the ministry has introduced new regulations and obtained approval from the ministry’s policy committee to enforce the Construction Industry Standards (CIS) as well as Guidelines for Safe Work Procedures for Construction by CIDB.

“With the new rules, the safety and health of construction workers and the public will be ensured and this will elevate the confidence of the public in the government, which is always concerned about enhancing safety and health practices in construction projects,” he said.

In the third AKM, the Works Ministry with the cooperation of concessionaires and maintenance contractors have succeeded in achieving road patching for 15,973 potholes on Federal Roads in the peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan in 24 hours after receiving a complaint from September 1 to 30 November.

Fadillah said the ministry has also launched a Potholes Monitoring System Application, ASaPP, which alerts Works Department officers and highway concessionaires of the potholes on Federal roads.

“This is an improved development that we can be proud of and is part of the commitment of the ministry to ensure the safety and comfort of road users by resolving road damage repair work within 24 hours of their discovery or after a complaint has been lodged,” he said.

On the ministry’s fourth AKM achievement, Fadillah said the initiative was divided into two parts, which are to improve the inter-urban highway network and in holding consultation with highway concessionaires.

He said that by improving the road network, the ministry had finalised an agreement for a new highway which is the Petaling Jaya Dispersal elevated Highway Privatisation Project (PJDLink).

“PJDLink will directly benefit and stimulate the economic growth in areas such as PJ Sentral, Section 51 Industrial Zone, Taman Medan and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

“This project is expected to generate an economic impact of RM31 billion and create 48,000 job opportunities,” he said.

On the restructuring of the toll rates, Fadillah said the Works Ministry was committed to revise the current highway development model to optimise benefits for road users and investors.

“The ministry has been the approval in principle from the government to hold negotiations with the main highway concessionaires to determine lower toll rates that do not burden road users.

“Through this initiative, road users will be able to make savings on toll on the highways concerned,” he said.

Benefits of Works Ministry AKM for the target group

Fadillah said that in realising the ministry’s AKM goals, various efforts had been taken to ensure that its initiatives will benefit the public, construction workers and contractors.

“All AKM programmes and initiatives under the Works Ministry are a strategy to rejuvenate the construction sector in support of the mission to restructure the economy under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“In addition, the programmes that have been implemented bears witness to the commitment of the Works Ministry and construction sector to ensure the delivery of services for those who had placed their trust in us,” he said.

Fadillah also said like the ministry’s other initiatives and programmes, the AKM also directly looks into the safety and convenience of infrastructure for users.

“Through this programme, the ministry is promoting safety and construction sites and reducing accidents involving construction workers and the public.”

Fadillah also hoped that the achievement so far will benefit the target groups in terms of the economy, their safety and comfort, in line with the Works Ministry’s motto, “Ke arah Kesejahteraan Rakyat.”

“I hope the Works Ministry will continue to step up and give its best service to Keluarga Malaysia and this excellent achievement will not end with just the 100 days but continue into the future.

“This is because I have confidence that the ministry and its agencies have officers that are well-equipped to realise this goal,” said Fadillah.