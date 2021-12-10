Abang Johari: Education is federal’s responsibility according to Constitution

KUCHING (Dec 10): It is not possible for Sarawak to have 100 per cent autonomy in education as it is the responsibility of the federal government, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Education in the Constitution is under the federal government. Because we have a national education policy, our curriculum is based on the national education policy. This is the responsibility of the federal government.

“However, I think Sarawak must also have its own approach that doesn’t compromise what is allocated in the Constitution,” he said during the ‘Bersama CM Abang Jo’ townhall session tonight.

He was answering a question posed by a SMK Lake teacher via Zoom on when Sarawak will get its autonomy in education.

Abang Johari further explained it is why the state is focusing on an international curriculum, which emphasises on the use of English besides Bahasa Malaysia, and also to include basic subjects that are needed under the national education policy.

“At its basis, it is based on the Cambridge syllabus. It is why we establish five international schools, to allow the children of farmers, fishermen, and anyone with excellent results to enter the schools.

“For the poor, we can arrange for scholarships. This will enable our children to have quality education from secondary school to university level,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state’s two-pronged approach will bring about an impact that is comprehensive, especially from the perspective of talent development.

“I’m confident that this approach will have a good effect on our policy in developing human capital that is equipped with the knowledge to face changes in the future,” he said.