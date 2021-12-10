Activist urges EC to clarify if voters can vote past allocated time frame

KUCHING (Dec 10): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has urged the Election Commission (EC) to clarify whether voters can cast their ballots past their allocated time frame this Dec 18.

She said there may be instances where voters may not be able to vote at the recommended time frame on polling day due to prior commitments or unforeseen circumstances.

“For the past two days, many people have approached our office to check on the status of their polling stations and upon finding out the ‘time frame’ issue, they enquired whether they could still vote if they are unable to make it to their respective station within the time frame.

“I hope the EC can clarify on the issue immediately to avoid unnecessary hassle on polling day,” she said in a statement.

Voon said the guidelines issued by the commission did not offer alternatives for voters who are unable to meet the recommended time frame to vote.

“It is my understanding that some voters will be flying home on polling day itself and will not be in time to vote in the morning.

“There may be other issues as well such as transportation for senior citizens and so on,” she said.

She believed that voters will not purposely turn up late at polling stations as the time frame set by the EC is one of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to observe social distancing and reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“People want to stay safe but they also want to exercise their right to vote.

“I hope the EC will allow everyone to vote as long as they present themselves at the polling station. No one should be turned away from exercising their right to vote,” she said.

The EC in a recent statement announced that voters can find out the recommended time frame for them to vote by checking their voting details through the mySPR Semak app or logging on to the EC Voters Registration Checking website.

The recommended time frame is divided into five sessions namely from 7.30am to 9.30am; 9.30am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 3.30pm to 5pm.

This is to control the number of voters heading to polling centres at any one time from 7.30am to 5pm.