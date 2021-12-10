PSB to seek fair representation in DUN for all Sarawakians

THIS ARTICLE IS PAID CONTENT

KUCHING (Dec 10): The distribution of seats in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is inequitable as it takes a mere 13.21 per cent of Sarawakian voters to be able to elect a government, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB said.

It explained in an election campaign flyer that in 2016, there were 82 assemblymen and 1,139,647 registered voters, representing an average of 13,898 registered voters per DUN member.

However, the party said 52 out of 82 DUN seats or 63.4 percent were elected in constituencies with below the average number of registered voters and only had a tota, of 522,089 or 45 per cent of registered voters.

It added that 30 out of 82 or 36.6 per cent of seats were elected in constituencies with above average number of registered voters and had a total of 617,668 or 55 per cent of registered voters.

Sadong Jaya, it said, had only 6,749 registered voters which is the lowest in the state, and Pelawan had the highest number of registered voters at 32,233.

“Worst still, to form the Sarawak Government, a victory in 42 out of 82 seats is needed; and based on the unfair and imbalance representation, only 159,543 (11.21 per cent of the total registered 1,139,647 voters) in 42 constituencies with the lower registered voters would be needed to decide who would be our next government in Sarawak,” it said.

PSB has pledged to improve governance in the state in its 12th Sarawak Election manifesto, including in ensuring the fair representation of Sarawakians in DUN.

The party is contesting in 70 seats in the state polls.