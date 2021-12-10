After withdrawing candidacy, Ali Biju urged to campaign for Friday Belik to show his sincerity

BINTULU (Dec 10): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) deputy president Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek welcomes the decision made by Datuk Ali Biju not to contest as an independent candidate in Krian in the 12th Sarawak election.

“On behalf of PDP and GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) I would like to thank YB Datuk Ali Biju for the withdrawal,” he said when contacted.

He said this when asked to comment on the Krian incumbent’s press statement yesterday that he had withdrawn his candidacy for the constituency and is giving his support to GPS candidate Friday Belik from PDP.

“As his name will still appear on the ballot paper I urge YB Datuk Ali Biju to accompany and campaign for our GPS candidate to show his sincerity, let the past be the past.

“We can move forward for the sake of our state and nation, especially for the ‘rakyat’ (people) under DUN N39 Krian,” he said.

In the press statement yesterday, Ali, who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Sarawak (PPBM) vice-chairman said that he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS.

“I have withdrawn my candidacy for DUN N39 Krian seat in this coming 12th state election after considering the views and demands of top community leaders and constituents of N39 Krian,” he said.

“As the elected representative since 2012, the support and solidarity I received has compelled me to continue to serve for the sake of people’s well being and economic development in Krian,” he added.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier said that his party will be backing GPS in the polls.

In the 2016 state polls, Ali had secured 5,388 votes to win with a majority of 1,640 votes in a straight fight against Barisan Nasional’s Kilat Beriak.