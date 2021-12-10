As son of Pending, PSB’s Tan Kay Hok sets sights on revitalising constituency

THIS ARTICLE IS PAID CONTENT

KUCHING (Dec 10): True-blue Pending boy Tan Kay Hok is contesting the Chinese-majority urban seat of Pending here on a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket.

While the 50-year-old is a new face in the 12th Sarawak election, his name is not unfamiliar to many as he has been in politics since 1999, with a period of inactivity from 2011 to 2014.

Born in Kenyalang Park, he studied in SK Bintawa before attending Form 1 to Form 5 in SMK Kuching Town No. 1, and then Form 6 at SMK Green Road.

“I graduated from Universiti Utara Malaysia in 1996 and came back to Kuching after that. As a student, I was active in school activities – I was the editor in-chief for my school magazine at the time and learned how to organise school-related activities.

“The reason I joined politics is so that I can have a better platform to help more people. I joined SUPP in 1999 but quit the party in 2011 due to differences of opinion in the leadership.

“With SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), I was active in the Youth section to help young Sarawakians enrol into university. After I left SUPP, I was inactive in politics from 2011 to 2014,” he said when interviewed on his participation in this election.

Tan, who is an interior renovation contractor, said his political life officially commenced in 2014 when PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh appointed him as the party’s Pending branch chairman.

At the time, the party was known as United People’s Party (UPP) before rebranding to PSB.

“In 2014, party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh appointed me as UPP Pending branch chairman. In the same year, I was appointed as a Kuching South councillor. My political life started in 2014.

“During the five years with MBKS (Kuching South City Council), I helped many residents in Pending and areas under MBKS. Former mayor Datuk James Chan gave me a lot of opportunities to serve the community,” he said.

Tan added he was also made organising chairman for the Kuching Festival Food Fair from 2014 to 2017, and that it was during those years he realised the need to be in the government in order to help the people.

“When you’re in politics and you want to help the people, you need to be in the system. Once you’re in the system, you can help a lot more people.”

It did not occur to him to stand in an election until Wong encouraged him to contest in Pending this year.

“Before I agreed to contest, I asked myself why I should stand in Pending. Well, the reasons are simple.

“First, I am a son of Pending, as I was born and raised in Pending. I know all the areas in Pending, and sadly, Pending has not seen much development in the last 15 years.

“I think we need a leader to come up with some plans and bring about changes to Pending. I love Pending and I want to be the leader to bring about changes and development to Pending. Hence, I decided to be a candidate.”

Growing up in Kenyalang Park, Tan recalled how Kenyalang Commercial Centre used to be such a lively area and the festive bazaar during Chinese New Year used to draw large crowds.

“However, in recent years, the place has been so quiet. This is another reason that I want to stand in Pending – to inject some ideas to develop Pending.”

Tan said the late Temenggong Lu Kim Yong had inspired him to serve the community with humility.

“Temenggong Lu Kim Yong once told me that in politics, you start from moving chairs, meaning from the basics. He had guided me a lot and I appreciate his guidance. His words have inspired me until today.”