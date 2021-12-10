Awg Tengah: 4 MNCs in Sama Jaya invest RM6.31 bln in expansion plans despite Covid-19

KUCHING (Dec 10): Four multi-national corporations (MNCs) in Sama Jaya High Tech Park here have invested in expansion plans worth RM6.31 billion despite the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the four MNCs were Taiyo Yuden Sarawak, LONGi, HGST (Western Digital) and IMM Technology (Iljin), which will be jointly creating a total of 5,550 jobs in the local market.

“Thanks to their respective expansion plans, Taiyo Yuden will create 2,000 jobs, LONGi – 1,400 new jobs, Western Digital – 850 new jobs and Iljin – 1,300 new jobs.

“I’m proud to note that Sama Jaya is providing employment to more than 13,700 people where 98 per cent of the workforce are Sarawakians, and almost 10 per cent of them are engineers,” he said during a working visit to Taiyo Yuden Sarawak in Sama Jaya High Tech Park here today.

Awang Tengah, who is Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said the Park had nearly reached its full capacity.

As such, he said the state government had identified a new site of approximately 1,000 acres in Kota Samarahan near here for the expansion of the Park.

He said such expansion, under the 12th Malaysia Plan, will intensify the state government’s efforts to attract more foreign direct investments to accelerate Sarawak’s economic growth.

He added that the expansion plan is to cater for the increasing demand.

According to Awang Tengah, the annual salaries paid to the workforce in Sama Jaya alone stood at RM598 million last year.

He said this had further generated RM667 million annual spin-offs to the local economy, benefitting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from logistics to warehousing, machinery supplies and services, maintenance, catering, laundry and others.

“Sama Jaya has done very well even though the pandemic has caused global slowdown, affecting the economic growth of many countries.

“The MNCs in Sama Jaya have successfully exported RM6.93 billion worth of goods last year, an increase of 27.5 per cent from 2019’s RM5.43 billion. Some of the products from Sama Jaya are found in global brands such as Apple, Samsung and BMW,” he added.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak had always ranked among the top four investment destinations in the country for the manufacturing sector for the past many years.

“Despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak was still able to attract RM15.7 billion of investment last year,” he said.

Taiyo Yuden Sarawak has decided to invest RM0.7 billion to build a new factory in the Park to meet the demand in the future.

The expansion includes the construction of one factory building, an office building and a materials warehouse.

The new factory will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through energy conservation by improving efficiency of various facilities and energy creation by introducing solar power generation on the roof of the building, making it environment-friendly.

It is set to be operational by 2023 and will provide jobs for 2,000 people.