Awg Tengah: GPS has walked the talk in recognising NCR land

PAKAN (Dec 10): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government has recognised the people’s Native Customary Rights (NCR) over land with the issuance of land titles, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the titles issued under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code following surveys under the NCR new initiative are a clear testimony of this.

“Since 2010, the government has allocated about RM30 to RM40 million annually to survey NCR land in the state. During the past 10 years, over one million hectares of NCR land in the state has been surveyed under the new NCR land perimeter survey initiative, including 783,000 ha already gazetted,” he said when presenting land titles to NCR land owners at Pakan Community Hall on Thursday.

“It is a great achievement compared to only about 260,000 ha surveyed from 1960 till 2010.”

He explained the survey process is done in two stages carried out in a transparent manner by the Land and Survey Department including a dialogue with stakeholders to ensure all matters such as family disputes or overlapping claims are duly addressed.

Awang Tengah pointed out although the government spent a huge sum to carry out NCR land surveys, landowners are not charged any fee or required to pay a land premium.

To ensure smooth and expeditious surveying of NCR land, he advised the people to stake their claims based on facts.

He added if land is subject to being acquired for development projects benefiting the people, landowners would be fairly compensated.

“For instance, a masterplan for the proposed development of Pakan town has been drawn up, which certainly involves a huge land mass, and of course some NCR land has been earmarked for the purpose,” he added.

A total of 379 NCR land titles were presented to 277 landowners during the event.

Among those present were Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and GPS Pakan candidate and incumbent Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.