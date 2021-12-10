Awg Tengah hopes Ali Biju will walk the talk by supporting GPS candidate in Krian

KUCHING (Dec 10): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan hopes Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju will be walking the talk by supporting Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the rural state seat this polls.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Ali’s name will still appear on the ballot papers for the Krian constituency come Dec 18, as the grace period for any candidate to withdraw from the polls was between 9am and 10am on the nomination day, which was Dec 6.

“Even though he (Ali) made a declaration that he will withdraw, his name will still be on the ballot paper now the withdrawal period has lapsed.

“So I hope he will work hard on explaining to his supporters and voters, so that he and his supporters will support GPS candidate since he has made it clear that it is his responsibility to support GPS candidate,” he said when met by journalists after attending a function at the Sama Jaya High Tech Park here today.

Yesterday, Ali, who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), announced his withdrawal from the race.

Following this announcement, he pledged his support to the GPS candidate Friday Belik, who will be contesting in Krian.

Ali, who is Saratok MP, said he had decided to pull out of the race for the sake of the relationship between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS.

Krian will be set for a four-cornered fight with Ali the incumbent, now pledging to support Friday, locking horns with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Musa Dinggat and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Danny Kuan Sam Sui.