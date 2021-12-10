Baru: PSB fielding 70 candidates in state polls shows determination to replace GPS

Lawas (Dec 10): Fielding 70 candidates in the 12th Sarawak Election underscores the determination of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in replacing Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the state government.

Ba Kelalan incumbent Baru Bian said that Barisan Nasional and GPS governments have been unfair to all levels of society in many ways, and PSB is offering voters the opportunity to change the status quo.

“We appeal to the people to give their full support to PSB this election, as this party is also determined to bring inclusive and equitable development to the rural population.

“If fact, those who need help will be helped,” he said in a statement today.

Baru has been Ba Kelalan assemblyman for two terms, after winning the seat under PKR ticket.

However, he was sacked from PKR and has since joined PSB, where he is now a presidential council member.

Baru has hit the campaign trail to defend the seat he won in 2011 and 2016, and visited Kampung Bang Lidung, Trusan Laut and Kampung Munchu Merapok on Thursday.

Baru, who is also former Works Minister, will be facing a five-cornered fight against Sam Laya (GPS-PDP), Martin Labo (PKR), Peter Asut (PBK) and Independent candidate Agnes Padan.

During his visit to Trusan, he also offered condolences to the families of the victims of the fatal accident that occurred on Dec 17, 2020, where he gave words of encouragement to the victim’s family to persevere in the face of tragedy.