Cooperative starts sea taxi business in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 10): Koperasi Usahawan Balimbang Semporna Berhad has embarked on a business venture that not only profits its members but also promotes the islands in the district to tourists.

The cooperative business involved offering transportation called the “RiLautCab” to and from the islands in Semporna to domestic and international tourists.

The sea taxi was officiated by Malaysia Cooperative Commission (MCC) Executive Chairman Zazali Haron at the Kampung Balimbang public jetty in Semporna on Thursday.

Koperasi Usahawan Balimbang Semporna Berhad was just registered on February 19 this year and despite operating for 10 months during the pandemic period, it has managed to have a share capital of RM364,900 and an asset value of RM288,000 with a strength of only 80 members.

With high determination, the cooperative has managed to buy four boats which are used by the members to carry out sea taxi transportation activities.

The business concept introduced by this cooperative is the approach of putting aside daily savings with the objective of ensuring every member will own a boat to be used to earn a living.

The spirit shown by this cooperative should be emulated by other cooperatives to ensure that the objectives of the establishment of the cooperative achieved the real goal.

MCC Sabah hopes that the cooperative movement in Sabah in particular, continues to grow and strives to find business opportunities that can increase their income.

It also hopes that cooperatives in Sabah continue to excel in achieving success in line with the ‘Pelan Transformasi Koperasi Malaysia (TransKoM) 2021-2025’ towards a progressive and sustainable cooperative development.

Also present at the program were MCC Sabah director Matias Kundapin and Koperasi Usahawan Balimbang Semporna Berhad Chairman Norbiha Kasmuri.