Covid-19: Sarawak records 67 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 10): Sarawak recorded 67 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 65 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of the 65, 29 cases are in Category 1 and 48 in Category 2. There is one each in Category 4 (pneumonia and needing oxygen) and Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator),” SDMC said in its daily update, adding that no Category 3 cases were reported.

The cumulative tally of positive cases in the state now stands at 251,568.

Meanwhile, the committee said that Kuching district was the sole district logging double-digit cases with 24.

This is followed by Mukah (8), Limbang (7), Dalat (6), four each in Miri and Bintulu, two each in Sibu, Lawas, Bau, Kanowit and Sarikei and one each in Samarahan, Betong, Pusa and Subis.

The other districts did not record any new cases.