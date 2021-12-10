Covid: 97.2 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): A total of 22,752,434 individuals or 97.2 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.6 per cent or 23,071,502 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 90.1 per cent of the adolescent population, or 2,838,110 individuals aged between 12 and 17, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent or 2,732,740 individuals have completed the vaccination.

A total of 140,831 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 7,332 as second dose, 4,708 as first dose and 128,791 as booster dose, bringing to a total of 54,615,414 doses of the vaccine, including 3,412,576 in booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme so far. – Bernama