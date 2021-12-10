Dr Abd Rahman: First phase of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road under construction

LIMBANG (Dec 10): The first package of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project which will connect Lawas and Limbang directly to Miri by passing Brunei is under construction.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Bukit Kota, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the 77km road which starts started from Lawas town and stretches to Long Lopeng will cost of RM1 billion.

“The second package for this SSLR project will start from Long Merarap Lawas to Rh Aling Mendamit for 66km, followed from Rh Aling Medamit to Gunung Buda area for 11km and from Gunung Buda to Gunung Mulu for 109km,” he said during a live broadcast via Facebook recently.

Dr Abdul Rahman explained that the second-package is quite complex and challenging due to its geographical location and topography.

“Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, during the launching of the first phase in Lawas recently said this project will be included in the first rolling plan of the federal government’s 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

He said the when completed the road will connect to the next phase. from Mulu to Marudi, which will be funded by the state government, From Marudi the road will stretch to Miri and also connect Limbang and Miri without going through Brunei.