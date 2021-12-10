Dr Sim unveils election manifesto for Batu Kawah

KUCHING (Dec 10): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawah incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian unveiled his election manifesto for the constituency yesterday.

Themed ‘Majulah Batu Kawah – A Vision and Aim For Our Next Five Years’, the 2021 to 2026 election manifesto also provides a brief personal background of Dr Sim including his political journey from the time he returned home from Australia in 1998 till he became Minister of Housing and Local Government in 2017.

The timeline also mentioned that the heart surgeon also has helped the state to set up the Sarawak Heart Centre (2001) and Clinical Research Centre (2004).

Dr Sim, appointed senator in 2014, was elected SUPP president in the same year.

In 2005, he was appointed as adjunct professor to teach at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

He was first elected Batu Kawah assemblyman in 2016 and subsequently served in the cabinet of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

In 2017, he served in Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) cabinet.

“We (GPS) take our election manifesto seriously. And we know what we can do in the next five years,” he told a press conference at SUPP Batu Kawah office here.

Dr Sim said he needed the mandate of Batu Kawah folk for the next five years to ensure the constituency is further developed.

However, he said the development of certain infrastructure would not materialise overnight but might take 10 years or more.

“After the setting up of the Sarawak Heart Centre and Clinical Research Centre, I want to help the state to set up Sarawak Cancer Centre, to be sited near the Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.”

Batu Kawah would have an iconic landmark in the form of Batu Kawah Administration Centre (BKAC) and a 400-stall wet market to serve as new catalysts of economic activities, he said, adding the Ang Cheng Ho quarry site would not be left idle but to be revitalised into a theme park.

“We want Batu Kawah to be a preferred and happy place for people to work and live in harmoniously together.”

Dr Sim said while GPS’ manifesto is being taken seriously, the manifesto of other political parties are not viable, and are filled with political rhetoric.

He said the people should not only vote for hard-working politicians but also smart ones in management and administration.

On another matter Dr Sim described the calls for public debate among candidates a publicity stunt.

He said he was not surprised by the opposition’s calls for public debate because they were short of time, seeking all sorts of attention and found it hard to shine.

Accompanying Dr Sim at the press conference were SUPP Batu Kawah branch chairman Lim Ah Ted and a political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai.

Come Dec 18, Dr Sim will be facing DAP Sarawak assistant secretary Dr Kelvin Yii who is also Bandar Kuching MP, Chai Kueh Khun (PBK) and Fong Pau Teck (Aspirasi).

Chai, a lecturer at a university here, was a district and municipal councillor for about 10 years.

Fong is no stranger to politics; having been Pujut assemblyman in 2011 representing DAP. He was, however, expelled in Nov 2013 for indiscipline.

He then joined Sarawak State Reform Party (STAR) which has since been renamed Aspirasi.