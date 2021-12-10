Ex-Putatan MP rejoins politics through StarSabah

PUTATAN (Dec 10): Former Putatan parliamentarian Datuk Dr Marcus Makin Mojigoh has joined Solidariti Tanah Airku party also known as StarSabah.

He handed over his registration form to the president of StarSabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at Dewan Miniantub, Kg Duvanson, near here on Friday.

Also joining StarSabah were 1,110 people from Tanjung Aru, Petagas and Tanjung Keramat.

Dr Marcus told press members that he decided to re-join politics and join StarSabah as the grassroot communities in Putatan have urged him to return.

“But I was tired of politics …however, they said I have no responsibility towards the people of Putatan. It hurt me when people said I was irresponsible. So, I told them that if they manage to get 1,000 members, I will come in,” he said.

Dr Marcus who is known for being vocal at parliament in the past, stated that there was no harm to be vocal about sensitive or non-sensitive issues in Putrajaya for the sake of the people of Sabah.

“We can work and cooperate with leaders in Putrajaya provided they fulfil the 20-points agreement of the Malaysia Agreement 1963…you have to treat us like citizens. Don’t treat us like an adopted child and discriminate (against us). This hurts my feelings.

“I am not happy with them …they take all the flesh of the fish and leave us with the bones to eat,” he said.

“We also want Sabah youths to know the fight for the Sabah case/issue. So, we are creating awareness for the young people,” he said.

As for his role in StarSabah, Dr Marcus said that this was up to the leadership.

“If they want me to be a toilet cleaner, I will do it; if they ask me to be an office boy, I will also do it,” he said.

“If they want me to lead, then I will lead. If they want me to support, I will support.”

Also joining StarSabah was former Penampang district officer, Datuk Stephen Sondoh.