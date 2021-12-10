Former rep: No split in PBB over change of candidate

MUKAH (Dec 10): There is no split in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) following the change of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Tellian constituency in the 12th State Election.

Tellian incumbent Yussibnosh Balo who will not be defending his seat said that the rumours of a split in the party were just rumours.

“There is no split, just empty talk,” he said, adding that there was no division in the support for Royston Valentine, the GPS candidate for Tellian constituency.

Yussibnosh also said that he had advised all voters to continue to support GPS even if he is no longer the candidate.

He said he respected all the decisions of the top leaders. Yussibnosh won Tellian seat in 2016 during the 11th State Election.

Tellian constituency has 10,059 registered voters.