GPS chief whip chides PH, DAP for playing up race-religious sentiments every Sarawak election

KUCHING (Dec 10): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof today slammed Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) for bringing racial and religious sentiments to the fore every state election.

Fadillah said that he was confident that Sarawakians can see through the same old racial and religious instigation tactics that PH and DAP employ every time the state goes to the polls, and will reject these tactics.

“GPS trusts that the people will not be influenced by the tactic of casting doubt and aspersion on the government’s stance, but will continue to stand firm to protect racial and religious unity in Sarawak,” Fadillah said in a statement today.

He said that the propaganda used by PH and DAP this time round was that GPS was undermining the multi-cultural, multi-religious harmony of the state being in the federal government with Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

“Their propaganda completely ignores the stellar track record that GPS has in maintaining race-religious harmony in Sarawak since decades ago until Sarawak is widely acknowledged to be the most harmonious and tolerant territory in Malaysia,” he said.

The Senior Works Minister added that the reality was that GPS has a track record of defending and preserving religious tolerance in the state as its core unifying factor, and would continue to do so.

In addition, GPS’ policy on religious tolerance has been consistent even from the time of previous chief ministers.

“For example, the assistance given to all religious through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is a testament to our government’s policy — Sarawak is the only place in Malaysia with this Unifor unit.”

Fadillah said that PH and DAP have continued to ignore that under the 20-point agreement and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), in which Sarawak enjoys full autonomy over finance, religion and language use which GPS will defend until the end.

“All these parties have to do is to come to Sarawak, open their eyes, and see how our various ethnic groups regardless of religion have enjoyed this peace and harmony that is envied by the rest of Malaysia.”

Fadillah also said that PH and DAP had forgotten that they were partners with PAS in the previous state elections and yet they were now accusing GPS of undermining state harmony.

“How can GPS be accused of collaborating with PAS to undermine Sarawak’s multi-ethnic harmony when PAS is contesting against GPS in this election?”

Fadillah explained that the aim of GPS’ collaboration with the federal government was to provide political stability to the country and to safeguard as well as guarantee Sarawak’s rights and developments — areas which PH and DAP had failed to do so when they were the ruling federal government for 22 months.

“Sarawakians will never forget how they (PH) sought to delay the development of the Pan Borneo Highway, including cancelling Phase Two of the highway and three bridges.”

He added that there was also the denial of the budgeted RM1 billion funds to repair schools in the state, as well as the broken promises of 20 per cent oil royalty to be returned to Sarawak, which forced the GPS government to impose sales tax on Petronas.

Moreover, Fadillah said that GPS’ involvement in the federal government had also safeguarded harmony and religious tolerance for Sarawak.

“A recent example is GPS’ active involvement in ensuring that the new federal alcohol licensing and alcohol sales restrictions were cancelled.

“As a sidenote, we would also like to point out that the recent Timah whiskey controversy was also started by DAP’s partner, Parti Amanah Negara, and further instigated by a Parti Keadilan Rakyat MP who said in Parliament that drinking Timah whiskey is like ‘drinking a Malay woman’,” he stated.

Fadillah reminded that the first three promises of the GPS election manifesto are to assure the stability and political autonomy of the state; safeguarding and protecting the state’s rights in accordance with the Federal Constitution, MA63, Sarawak state constitution and state laws; and guaranteeing equal rights of all Sarawakians.

“Unlike them (PH), we believe that manifesto promises are made to be kept and delivered, and never to be broken,” he said.