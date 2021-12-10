GPS’ Wee unveils election manifesto to bring Padungan back to its former glory days

KUCHING (Dec 10): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Padungan Dato Wee Hong Seng unveiled the five-year plan for the constituency today, which outlined five thrust areas aimed at bringing Padungan back to its former glory days.

He pledged that his election manifesto will be an all-inclusive plan for everyone in the constituency regardless of age, race and background.

The five thrusts are to develop the local economy; improve infrastructure development projects in Padungan; improve access to healthcare and welfare facilities in Padungan; safety and security; and set up digital transformation and support for start-ups.

Under the first thrust, Wee said he would fight continuously to return Padungan to its former glory days as the Kuching city centre, by way of improving and facilitating commercial activities post-pandemic in the state government and State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“We also need to advocate regulation and legislation changes in DUN to better preserve Padungan’s unique historical and cultural values such as the commercial centres in the constituency which are all historical areas.

“As Padungan is almost a century-old, we would like to focus on making the constituency a priority area for Sarawak’s tourism planning,” he told a press conference via Zoom.

Since his appointment as the Kuching South Mayor, Wee said he has been going on the ground for the past two years where he discovered that many shophouses in the areas such as Main Bazaar, Gambier Street, India Street, and Carpenter Street have closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Once shops close and people move out, it’s not a very good thing because you can’t have two to three shops operating in one whole street as this will not attract people to the area.

“It’s going to be a challenge to look for new businesses to come in and enhance the area and I think it’s time we come in to assist them however we can,” he said.

He said he will ensure that there will be consistent funding from the state government which will go towards increasing and improving Padungan’s public infrastructure such as roads, buildings and public amenities.

“We also need to introduce and implement new technologies into the development of Padungan’s infrastructure as well as ensure adequate and better coverage of public transportation routing to Padungan area, by way of engaging with commuters from Padungan through the state assembly service centre,” he added.

The Kuching South Mayor revealed that he also planned to set up a ‘unity walk’ linking the south and north of Kuching city.

“We are going to propose a link for the city, which has two city halls namely Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“As Kuching is a city of unity, let us join the unity between the south and north. We will call it a ‘unity walk’, a ‘unity network’ so that we are seen to be a real city of unity,” he said.

In addition, he said he will propose for more CCTVs to be installed in the constituency to prevent crime and make Padungan a safer place.

On the set up of digital transformation and support for start-ups thrust, Wee said he would advocate for the digitalisation of traditional businesses by way of providing adequate funding, assistance, and facilities in Padungan constituency for businesses that want to transform digitally.

“As we are moving towards digitalisation, a lot of things can be migrated online and to do so, you need technology and you also need to do branding and packaging.

“All these, we will try to assist and do whatever we can through the state government funding and we will have a special group of professionals to assist as well,” he said.

He said the 12 days of campaign is a conclusion of what the candidates have done for the constituency.

“I’m sure the voters would like to know what the candidate will do for them in the future, whether they have proper planning and will implement things that will actually be able to assist them.

“They (voters) can look into my past, what I have done and what I would do for them in the future.

“We must put it out there so that they can select who they want to represent them in the constituency,” he said.

Wee will be standing in a four-cornered fight against DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Lina Soo of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Raymond Thong Ee Yu of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).