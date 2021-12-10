Group files police report against photo said to defame Dr Annuar

SIBU (Dec 10): Angkatan Warisan Anak Sarawak (Awas) lodged a police report today against a photo that allegedly defames Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Nangka candidate Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Awas secretary Mohamad Junaidi Sambang said the photo circulated on WhatsApp accuses Dr Annuar of being ‘Bapa Penceroboh’ (father of trespassing) and ‘Kampung Semua Tergadai’ (all villages at risk of disappearing).

“This is a heavy accusation created to instigate Nangka voters against Dr Annuar. Awas is lodging a police report so that the authorities can take necessary action against the culprit under the Defamation Act.

“This also will serve as a lesson to others to prevent them from spreading such unverified information,” he told reporters after lodging the report at Sibu central police station.

According to Junaidi, the accusations were baseless as Dr Annuar, who is defending the seat for a third term, has brought many changes and much development to Nangka constituency.

In doing so, he never deprived people of their rights, he said.

According to him, Dr Annuar’s report card from 2016 to 2021 has proved his excellent performance in looking after the welfare of Nangka’s constituents.

“I would like to urge members of the public to stop spreading such fake information.

“They can always ask Dr Annuar themselves if they want to know the truth,” he said.