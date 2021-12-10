High Court rules in Soon Koh’s favour, no malice found in statement on Petronas SST

KUCHING (Dec 10): The High Court here has ruled in favour of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh in a defamation suit brought against him by the Sarawak state government.

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin said the defendant’s statement on the settlement of the state sales tax with Petronas on May 9 last year showed no clear evidence of malice towards the plaintiff.

The Judge also ordered the plaintiff to settle a cost of RM30,000 to the defendant.

Delivering his ruling, the judge said the plaintiff was wrongly named and should have been limited to or included the Sarawak State Cabinet and hence the locus standi of the plaintiff was not established.

“The impugned words do not defame the plaintiff and the plaintiff’s writ and statement of claim are dismissed with costs of RM30,000 to the defendant subject to ‘allocatur’ (the allowance of a writ or other pleading).”

Chin said from the outset of this case, he had urged parties to resolve this political dispute within the political arena and not through the court.

He quoted a leading Malaysian politician, without naming the politician, as saying: “In politics you have no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.”

“This case which ended after a 10-day trial with seven witnesses from the plaintiff and another three from the defendant has sapped the money and time from both sides as well as this Court, which would have been better spent serving the elaborate to enhance the sense of legitimacy of the government in the eyes of the Sarawakians,” pointed out the judge.

Chin added that it would be naive of the plaintiff to expect the citizens of Sarawak, especially the elected representatives to remain silent given the state’s sensitivities in relation to the Petroleum Development Act (PDA).

“In this case the impugned words, devoid of any malicious demeaning, derogatory or foul language, read in the context of the whole defendant’s reply statement are utterances expected of the defendant taking into account the content of the joint statement, the backdrop of the PDA and the capacity and sworn duty of the defendant as an elected state assemblyman.

“While it has been found that the impugned words of the defendant had no malice, conversely, one equally has to ask if this suit by the plaintiff was motivated by the intention of muzzling the opposition leader with the state election around the corner,” he said.

Chin said it emerged during the trial that the joint statement was negotiated through the Chief Minister’s Office.

He added that the joint statement was drafted in a manner which, prima facie, favoured Petronas as it appeared to be worded in the manner of an agreement with the payment of the RM2 billion.

Chin said the same joint statement had further been worded to suggest that the RM2 billion was full and final settlement when the tabled State Budget quoted a figure closer to RM3.897 billion.

“The joint statement was intended to serve the sole purpose of evidencing the amicable discontinuance of the legal suits between the plaintiff and Petronas and related appeals to the Court of Appeal.

“But the joint statement went much further. It represented to me a thinly veiled attempt to cement certain declaratory conclusions on issues relating to Petronas’ right to oil resources in the state with the RM2 billion payment as consideration.

“I cannot believe the joint statement ever passed the scrutiny of the State Attorney General’s Chambers,” the judge added.

Wong was represented by defence counsels George Lo, Jonathan Tay, Clement Wong, Thien Siaw Lien and Yvonne Sia.

The state government was represented by State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong and state legal officers Adzrul Adzlan, Oliver Chua and Anisa Fadhillah Mohamed Jamel.