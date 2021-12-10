Inland Revenue has collected over RM100 bln revenue since 2011

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 10): The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has collected more than RM100 billion in revenue from 2011 to date, said its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizom Sairi.

He said the collection was a very outstanding achievement compared to previous years.

“What is more gratifying is that the tax collection has been accompanied by a low cost of collection efficiency each year which does not exceed RM2 for every RM100 of direct tax collected,” he said when speaking at the HASiL and Media: An Evening to Remember event here, today.

Mohd Nizom said the IRB would always formulate strategies to facilitate voluntary tax compliance based on innovation by leveraging existing resources and improvement processes made from time to time.

The strategies that will be implemented include the facilitation of the affairs of taxpayers by providing various services that can be accessed online and digitally under the Go Digital for Future Services initiative.

“The IRB will also increase tax understanding and raise awareness among the people through engagement sessions and tax education activities,” he added. — Bernama