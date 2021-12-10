Jimmy to use pension to save Sabindo Open space

TAWAU (Dec 10): Former Sri Tanjong assemblyman and Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Datuk Jimmy Wong will use his pension to save the Sabindo Open space for the interest and benefit of the people.

Jimmy in a statement said it was because of the open space that made him a politician and now receiving a pension, thus it is only right the pension be returned to save the open space which should have been dismantled after the court order was served to the developer on July 23, 2020 to dismantle and clear all structures erected in the open space area.

Jimmy said he found it unbelievable that all the relevant authorities that are the custodians and protectors of public open space failed to follow up and execute the amended court order that clearly stated the illegal building structure erected at the open space must be cleared within six months of the court order.

Jimmy said as the court order was failed to be executed, as the chairman of Sabah Natural Justice 4 Sabahans, he will help to tear down the illegal structures using his pension.

He said the fight for the open space started in 2006 until now, though the plaintiffs won the cases – in and out of the court for locus standi, technicality, appeals – in the end the case was won by the people.

Jimmy said from when he was in the opposition, in the government and change of government the open space court order is still waiting to be executed.

“Under the Sabah Natural Justice 4 Sabahans, as the chairman, together with my deputy Francis Chong and secretary general Dr Edwin Bosi, we will fight for the open space that should be rightly returned back to the public to enjoy the space for carpark and evening stall business as it was before in 2005,” he said, adding the people should not fear to stand up to protect their open space.