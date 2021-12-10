Kpg Datu Lama to be preserved and redeveloped, not relocated, assured Dr Annuar

SIBU (Dec 10): Nangka incumbent Dr Annuar Rapaee is disappointed that certain parties are harping on an old issue involving the relocation of Kampung Datu Lama residents for political mileage.

He said the Sarawak government had never agreed to shift Kampung Datu Lama residents to another location, adding he has proof on the matter.

“In fact, Kampung Datu Lama will be redeveloped as the residents do not want to live in squatter-like conditions.

“The settlement area will be preserved as a traditional Malay village and redeveloped at the same time as a modern village equipped with infrastructure that provides comfort for the residents.

“Anyone who intends to relocate Kampung Datu Lama must go over my dead body!” he told a press conference organised by Persatuan Penduduk Kampung Datu (PPKD) on Wednesday.

Dr Annuar, who hails from the village, said he is willing to openly debate with anyone if they continue to touch on the issue which, according to him, often resurfaces during election time.

He also said he will hold a live broadcast before polling day to explain the matter.

“I will show all the evidence that the Sarawak government has never agreed to relocate Kampung Datu Lama residents to other areas.”

Earlier, PPKD chairman Awang Madohi Pengiran Sulaiman expressed the association’s support for Dr Annuar to be their elected representative for another term.

He said the association’s 345 members were the original settlers of Kampung Datu and that over 70 per cent of them are Nangka voters.

“We want Dr Annuar to continue his service to ensure the continuity of development in Nangka particularly in Kampung Datu Lama.”

Dr Annuar, who is seeking his third term as Nangka assemblyman, is facing Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Olivia Lim and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud.