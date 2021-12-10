Lo told to stop abusing position as MPP chairman

KUCHING (Dec 10): Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Batu Kitang, Abdul Aziz Isa Marindor, has told GPS-SUPP candidate Lo Khere Chiang to stop abusing his position as the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman.

He said the Batu Kitang incumbent had abused his power as MPP chairman by using the council machinery to his advantage during the campaigning period and his position to announce and launch projects in the constituency.

“I have been observing his activities on Facebook. I happened to be in Kampung Semeba yesterday (Wednesday) and he was promoting a walkway project. He was also handing over a riverbank project in Kampung Kitang.

“Ten more days left for the election campaigning and I believe that Lo is going to launch and hand over more projects,” he told a press conference at DAP headquarters here yesterday.

According to Aziz, no candidate is allowed to launch any project during the election campaign period.

“If he is a candidate for Batu Kitang, he should act like a candidate and I would like to urge Lo to stop playing this dirty tactics in the village areas because people know what he has done before.

“There are many projects in Batu Kitang which are not fully completed or are delayed. He even had the cheek to launch new projects,” he added.

Aziz is also contemplating lodging a complaint with the EC on this matter.