Malaysia records another 41 deaths due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): Forty-one more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 were 30,787.

According to the CovidNow website, six were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 42 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Perak (24), Kelantan (22), Negeri Sembilan (21), and Perlis (20).

For Penang and Kuala Lumpur, each recorded 17 deaths per one million people, Kedah at 14, and Pahang at 13.

Johor and Melaka each recorded 12 deaths per one million people.

Other states which recorded lower averages are Selangor (11) and Sabah (11), Labuan (10), and Sarawak (seven).

Only Putrajaya recorded zero deaths.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 15 per one million people.

The CovidNow website showed that 97.8 per cent of these deaths were Malaysians while 2.2 per cent are non-Malaysians.

As for death by vaccination status, 35.8 per cent were unvaccinated, while 3.1 per cent were partially vaccinated and 61.1 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 5,426 new infections, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,672,385.

The country also recorded 5,427 recoveries according to data updated just before midnight yesterday. — Malay Mail