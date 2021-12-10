Merely placing ICT tools, tech into schools does not make them ‘smart’, says Yong

KUCHING (Dec 10): Putting technology into schools without revamping the business processes or restructuring the curriculum does not make any of them ‘smart’, said Violet Yong.

In a statement today, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate for Pending said her Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) opponent Milton Foo had revealed on Dec 8 his plan to turn seven primary and four secondary schools into smart schools by giving them ICT equipment.

“Introduction of technology without the necessary curriculum restructuring, business process reengineering, and policies changes will only introduce additional burden and stress to the school communities.

“Based on the studies carried out by Unesco, sudden introduction of latest technology in schools usually results in a very low return of investment. It would amount to a total waste of public funds, which could be put to better use to ease the issues faced by the constituents,” she said.

According to Yong, teacher retraining, change management and learning support for students, as well as parental outreach programmes must be carried out in unison.

“To ensure that our children learn well, we must engage the Ministry of Education and adopt a systemic change (whole system transformation) according to a planned schedule so that the school communities can migrate into the new norm seamlessly.

“In short, Milton’s approach of dumping technology in schools will not only waste resources but will also upset the schools currently stressed-out operations thus resulting in students learning even less,” she claimed.

Yong also claimed if DAP forms the state government, the Education Department would be made accountable to Sarawakians to ensure students have equal access to education facilities.

“The more pressing issue is the disparity between our Form 5 students, who are still learning from home when their counterparts are having face-to-face classes. Our students have missed out the science practical lessons, which will become a compulsory component in the coming SPM examination next year.

“Students in the rural and remote parts of Sarawak had been left behind because they had not had lessons since the beginning of the Movement Control Order! If we have sufficient representation, we will insist that the Ministry of Education come up with an amicable solution where our students are not at a disadvantage,” she said.

Foo had said, if elected, he would create smart schools by upgrading and developing ICT hardware and software technology of seven primary and four secondary schools in Pending.