Minos reminds candidates in straight fights not to be complacent

KUCHING (Dec 10): Candidates in straight fight seats in this coming state election must work even harder during campaigning as there would be no other candidates to ‘help’ them to split votes, said political observer Dato Peter Minos.

“You can never tell what is in the minds of the voters after hearing both candidates in each of the fours. It can be either way at the polling booths at the last minute. It will be dicey for both sides,” said Minos, commenting on the four state seats that will see straight fights in the 12th Sarawak polls.

Those seats are Layar where Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Dato Gerald Rentap will be facing Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Isik Utau; Tamin (GPS’ Christopher Gira facing PSB’s Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun); Pantai Damai (GPS’ Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi facing PSB’s Mahmud Sabli); and Dalat (GPS’ Datuk Fatimah Abdullah facing Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Salleh Mahali).

“If GPS faces many parties and many candidates, that can be an indirect favour and bonus to GPS. If the particular GPS candidate is strong and good, he or she can still win when facing another one opposing candidate,” said the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman.

When pressed further, Minos did not mince his word when insisting that the GPS could win the election in all those seats come Dec 18 polling day.

“GPS still has the edge and advantages there, but the four GPS candidates cannot take it easy or be complacent. They must campaign well and also harder. They cannot rely too much on the successes and good name or record of GPS. Many voters still look at the personality of the candidates and will be making comparison,” he said.

On another matter Minos said the opposition parties must not be allowed to form a coalition government even if they managed to topple GPS.

Even during the election their leaders are not united, let alone think in the same wavelength, he said.

This is true when one analyses the multiple fights in 78 out of the 82 seats for grabs, he added.

“A friend said that there are too many contesting opposition parties with too many differing leaders, too many conflicting ideas and agendas, and too many empty promises in this election. So how on earth can they ever run Sarawak if victorious?

“I fully agree. I may add, even if the opposition groups are victorious, they will definitely make a big mess and may even bring Sarawak down the drain,” Minos said.

Multiple fights in 78 seats may be manifestations of democracy but that do not augur well in terms of direction and philosophy of the opposition fold, he stressed.

“So the four straight fights (in Layar, Tamin, Dalat and Pantai Damai) in this election is like a breath of fresh air,” he said.